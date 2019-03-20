This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
69 Mayflower St……………..……………$324,200
1237 Cresson Mine Drive…………………$467,100
15 Lowick Drive……………..……………..$470,000
1236 Lady Campbell Drive....……………$514,200
80906
1226 Maxwell St…………………………....$192,000
1511 Chadwick Drive………..……………..$195,000
4030 Red Cedar Drive……....……………..$270,000
1525 Leewood Court………..……………..$299,900
27 El Sereno Drive…………..……………..$303,500
545 Catalina Drive…………...……………..$315,000