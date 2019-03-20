Couple with keys to new home
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

69 Mayflower St……………..……………$324,200

1237 Cresson Mine Drive…………………$467,100

15 Lowick Drive……………..……………..$470,000

1236 Lady Campbell Drive....……………$514,200

80906

1226 Maxwell St…………………………....$192,000

1511 Chadwick Drive………..……………..$195,000

4030 Red Cedar Drive……....……………..$270,000

1525 Leewood Court………..……………..$299,900

27 El Sereno Drive…………..……………..$303,500

545 Catalina Drive…………...……………..$315,000

