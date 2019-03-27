This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1053 Mt. Werner Circle…….$245,000
1104 North Star Drive………$360,000
1012 Parkview Blvd…………$395,000
80906
1232 Hartford St…………….$220,000
881 San Antonio Place………$220,000
31 Highland St……………….$232,000
1560 Gypsy Court…………...$285,000
21 Minden Circle……………$298,900
1031 Whistler Hollow Drive...$325,000
315 Blue Windsor Lane………$329,900
635 La Bourgade Point………$455,000
2830 Moonstone View………$685,000