This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1053 Mt. Werner Circle…….$245,000

1104 North Star Drive………$360,000

1012 Parkview Blvd…………$395,000

80906

1232 Hartford St…………….$220,000

881 San Antonio Place………$220,000

31 Highland St……………….$232,000

1560 Gypsy Court…………...$285,000

21 Minden Circle……………$298,900

1031 Whistler Hollow Drive...$325,000

315 Blue Windsor Lane………$329,900

635 La Bourgade Point………$455,000

2830 Moonstone View………$685,000

