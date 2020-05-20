Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 3-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1303 Pando Ave……………………………….$222,000

80906

7 W. Clover Circle…………………………….$95,000

881 Badger Drive……………………………..$135,000

1875 Swearinger Drive……………………….$219,900

715 San Bruno Place………………………….$236,000

4304 Prestige Point……………………….….$242,000

1308 Maxwell St…………………………..….$243,000

1716 Keswick Road……………………….….$250,000

3883 Glenhurst St………………………...….$295,000

4310 Crow Creek Drive………………….….$310,000

3223 W. Breckenridge Drive…………….….$369,900

3355 E. Oak Creek Drive………………..….$379,900

8 Thomas Lane……………………………….$440,000

3750 Becket Drive………………………...….$463,000

60 Stanwell St……………………………...….$480,000

3880 Becket Drive……………………………$520,000

3207 Springridge Drive…………………...….$560,000

2835 Halleys Court………………………..….$575,000

30 Hutton Lane………………………………$715,000

