This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 3-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1303 Pando Ave……………………………….$222,000
80906
7 W. Clover Circle…………………………….$95,000
881 Badger Drive……………………………..$135,000
1875 Swearinger Drive……………………….$219,900
715 San Bruno Place………………………….$236,000
4304 Prestige Point……………………….….$242,000
1308 Maxwell St…………………………..….$243,000
1716 Keswick Road……………………….….$250,000
3883 Glenhurst St………………………...….$295,000
4310 Crow Creek Drive………………….….$310,000
3223 W. Breckenridge Drive…………….….$369,900
3355 E. Oak Creek Drive………………..….$379,900
8 Thomas Lane……………………………….$440,000
3750 Becket Drive………………………...….$463,000
60 Stanwell St……………………………...….$480,000
3880 Becket Drive……………………………$520,000
3207 Springridge Drive…………………...….$560,000
2835 Halleys Court………………………..….$575,000
30 Hutton Lane………………………………$715,000