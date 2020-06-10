Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 24-March 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1919 S. Franklin Ave……………………...$220,000

1002 Montrose Ave……………………….$223,000

1043 Rice Drive…………………………..$235,600

408 Laclede Ave…………………………..$276,000

1329 Solitaire St…………………………..$469,000

1335 Solitaire St…………………………..$470,000

80906

6912 Millbrook View……………………..$200,000

1305 Willshire Drive……………………..$235,000

1215 Burnham St…………………………$238,000

2620 Glenwood Drive……………………$241,900

426 Cobblestone Drive…………………..$286,500

2781 Park Crest Court…………………...$342,500

4465 Stonehaven Drive…………………..$451,000

302 Irvington Court……………………$480,500

2407 Virgo Drive…………………………$512,000

8112 Wheatland Drive…………………...$513,900

740 Sableglen Court……………………...$518,000

2301 Comet Court………………………..$550,000

1430 Chartwell View……………………...$556,500

