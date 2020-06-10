This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 24-March 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1919 S. Franklin Ave……………………...$220,000
1002 Montrose Ave……………………….$223,000
1043 Rice Drive…………………………..$235,600
408 Laclede Ave…………………………..$276,000
1329 Solitaire St…………………………..$469,000
1335 Solitaire St…………………………..$470,000
80906
6912 Millbrook View……………………..$200,000
1305 Willshire Drive……………………..$235,000
1215 Burnham St…………………………$238,000
2620 Glenwood Drive……………………$241,900
426 Cobblestone Drive…………………..$286,500
2781 Park Crest Court…………………...$342,500
4465 Stonehaven Drive…………………..$451,000
302 Irvington Court……………………$480,500
2407 Virgo Drive…………………………$512,000
8112 Wheatland Drive…………………...$513,900
740 Sableglen Court……………………...$518,000
2301 Comet Court………………………..$550,000
1430 Chartwell View……………………...$556,500