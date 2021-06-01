This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 22-28. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
133 Rockwood Ave..............................$242,000
1902 S Institute Ave............................$315,000
607 W Monument St..........................$320,000
1480 Gold Hill Mesa Drive...................$350,000
1747 Portland Gold Drive.....................$360,000
1853 Rose Quartz Heights...................$364,520
180 Celestine St...................................$410,000
71 Mayflower Park Place...................$536,000
80906
2758 Stonecrop Ridge Grove...........$252,900
1132 Livingston Ave............................$280,000
811 E San Rafael St..............................$382,000
11154 Halifax Drive...............................$386,535
3350 Clubheights Drive.....................$555,000
585 Paisley Drive...............................$736,000
12 Elm Ave............................................$1,141,000