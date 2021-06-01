neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 22-28. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

133 Rockwood Ave..............................$242,000

1902 S Institute Ave............................$315,000

607 W Monument St..........................$320,000

1480 Gold Hill Mesa Drive...................$350,000

1747 Portland Gold Drive.....................$360,000

1853 Rose Quartz Heights...................$364,520

180 Celestine St...................................$410,000

71 Mayflower Park Place...................$536,000

80906

2758 Stonecrop Ridge Grove...........$252,900

1132 Livingston Ave............................$280,000

811 E San Rafael St..............................$382,000

11154 Halifax Drive...............................$386,535

3350 Clubheights Drive.....................$555,000

585 Paisley Drive...............................$736,000

12 Elm Ave............................................$1,141,000

