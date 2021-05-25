Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 15-21. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

3 N. Raven Mine Drive.......................$354,000

740 N. Walnut St................................$490,000

83 Mayflower Park Place..................$531,549

80906

1214 Hartford St.................................$260,000

1310 Burnham St.................................$319,000

555 Gilcrest Road..............................$375,000

3185 E. Westcliff Drive.....................$425,000

227 Crestridge Ave...........................$452,000

4110 San Felice Point...........................$610,000

20 Thayer Road..................................$615,000

4031 San Felice Point.........................$632,000

65 Ellsworth St...................................$698,475

69 Marland Place............................$1,600,000

