This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 11-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

4620 Milkweed Lane………………….$260,000

390 Millstream Terrace……………….$390,000

327 Pyrite Terrace…………………….$441,000

80906

116 Rose Drive………………………..$212,000

1935 Hampton South…………………$224,900

3890 Glenhurst St…………………….$286,000

547 Loomis Ave………………………..$317,400

7044 Red Sunset Drive……………….$329,900

3920 Hickory Hill Drive……………..$331,000

598 Orchestra Drive…………………..$518,000

770 Concerto Drive…………………...$545,000

13 First St………………………………$775,700

