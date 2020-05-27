This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 11-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
4620 Milkweed Lane………………….$260,000
390 Millstream Terrace……………….$390,000
327 Pyrite Terrace…………………….$441,000
80906
116 Rose Drive………………………..$212,000
1935 Hampton South…………………$224,900
3890 Glenhurst St…………………….$286,000
547 Loomis Ave………………………..$317,400
7044 Red Sunset Drive……………….$329,900
3920 Hickory Hill Drive……………..$331,000
598 Orchestra Drive…………………..$518,000
770 Concerto Drive…………………...$545,000
13 First St………………………………$775,700