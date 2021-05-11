neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 1-7. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1136 Florence Ave....................................$275,000

627 Skyline Ave.......................................$460,000

365 Eclipse Drive.....................................$593,000

80906

975 London Green Way..........................$210,000

136 Creekside Lane.................................$305,000

1942 Cheyenne Blvd...............................$316,000

1121 Livingston Ave..................................$345,000

1550 Witches Willow Lane....................$350,000

6050 Yamhill Drive...................................$357,790

519 N Weber St........................................$582,000

341 Bear Creek Road..............................$609,000

145 Ellsworth St.......................................$667,500

150 Childe Drive......................................$685,000

4250 Regency Drive................................$801,000

