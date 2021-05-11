This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 1-7. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1136 Florence Ave....................................$275,000
627 Skyline Ave.......................................$460,000
365 Eclipse Drive.....................................$593,000
80906
975 London Green Way..........................$210,000
136 Creekside Lane.................................$305,000
1942 Cheyenne Blvd...............................$316,000
1121 Livingston Ave..................................$345,000
1550 Witches Willow Lane....................$350,000
6050 Yamhill Drive...................................$357,790
519 N Weber St........................................$582,000
341 Bear Creek Road..............................$609,000
145 Ellsworth St.......................................$667,500
150 Childe Drive......................................$685,000
4250 Regency Drive................................$801,000