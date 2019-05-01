This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 25-March 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1219 Houston Ave…………………………...$210,000
1155 Solitaire St……………………………..$275,200
1161 Solitaire St……………………………..$290,900
1149 Solitaire St……………………………..$312,300
486 Millstream Terrace……………………...$390,900
80906
3828 Packers Point………………………….$230,900
1820 Hampton South……………………….$245,000
1804 Willow Circle…………………………$278,000
331 Crestridge Ave…………………………...$329,900
821 Orion Drive……………………………...$459,900
4245 Danceglen Drive………………………$464,000
137 Cresta Road……………………………..$565,000
52 Broadmoor Ave…………………………...$996,500
536 Silver Oak Grove……………………..$1,362,500
80905
1222 Rockwood Ave…………………………$205,000
117 Mayflower St…………………………….$445,000
80906
3919 Donney Brook Court…………………$198,000
325 Catalina Drive…………………………...$239,000
3360 E. Oak Creek Drive…………………..$279,000
4124 Little Crown Lane……………………$300,000
450 Red Cliff Terrace………………………..$334,000
1313 Grass Valley Drive……………………..$337,000
1025 Serabella Grove………………………..$372,000
408 Pine Ave…………………………………$515,000
2995 Shoreham Circle……………………….$520,000
520 Hidden Cottage Grove…………………$596,200
240 Balmoral Way…………………………...$635,000
5785 Gladstone St…………………………...$655,000
559 Mountain Pass View……………………$660,000
80906
1407 Willshire Drive………………………..$259,900
1211 Livingston Ave…………………………$294,900
1072 Whistler Hollow Drive……………….$297,800
4325 Reginold Court………………………..$690,000