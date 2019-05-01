neighborhood real estate
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 25-March 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1219 Houston Ave…………………………...$210,000

1155 Solitaire St……………………………..$275,200

1161 Solitaire St……………………………..$290,900

1149 Solitaire St……………………………..$312,300

486 Millstream Terrace……………………...$390,900

80906

3828 Packers Point………………………….$230,900

1820 Hampton South……………………….$245,000

1804 Willow Circle…………………………$278,000

331 Crestridge Ave…………………………...$329,900

821 Orion Drive……………………………...$459,900

4245 Danceglen Drive………………………$464,000

137 Cresta Road……………………………..$565,000

52 Broadmoor Ave…………………………...$996,500

536 Silver Oak Grove……………………..$1,362,500

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1222 Rockwood Ave…………………………$205,000

117 Mayflower St…………………………….$445,000

80906

3919 Donney Brook Court…………………$198,000

325 Catalina Drive…………………………...$239,000

3360 E. Oak Creek Drive…………………..$279,000

4124 Little Crown Lane……………………$300,000

450 Red Cliff Terrace………………………..$334,000

1313 Grass Valley Drive……………………..$337,000

1025 Serabella Grove………………………..$372,000

408 Pine Ave…………………………………$515,000

2995 Shoreham Circle……………………….$520,000

520 Hidden Cottage Grove…………………$596,200

240 Balmoral Way…………………………...$635,000

5785 Gladstone St…………………………...$655,000

559 Mountain Pass View……………………$660,000

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80906

1407 Willshire Drive………………………..$259,900

1211 Livingston Ave…………………………$294,900

1072 Whistler Hollow Drive……………….$297,800

4325 Reginold Court………………………..$690,000

Tags

Load comments