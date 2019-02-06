Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

977 Uintah Bluffs Place…………………………………………………..$522,600

80906

902 London Green Way…………………………………………………$190,000

1410 Gumwood Drive……………………………………………………$284,000

3635 Trailhill Place………………………………………………………$310,000

1535 Gumwood Drive……………………………………………………$323,000

3370 Ashwood Circle……………………………………………………..$340,000

29 Woodbridge Drive…………………………………………………….$353,000

830 Royal Crown Lane……………………………………………………$395,000

4315 Reginold Court………………………………………………………$564,900

4680 Newstead Place……………………………………………………..$625,000

1870 Brantfeather Grove………………………………………………..$1,400,000

3185 Pegasus Drive……………………………………………………...$1,840,000

