This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
977 Uintah Bluffs Place…………………………………………………..$522,600
80906
902 London Green Way…………………………………………………$190,000
1410 Gumwood Drive……………………………………………………$284,000
3635 Trailhill Place………………………………………………………$310,000
1535 Gumwood Drive……………………………………………………$323,000
3370 Ashwood Circle……………………………………………………..$340,000
29 Woodbridge Drive…………………………………………………….$353,000
830 Royal Crown Lane……………………………………………………$395,000
4315 Reginold Court………………………………………………………$564,900
4680 Newstead Place……………………………………………………..$625,000
1870 Brantfeather Grove………………………………………………..$1,400,000
3185 Pegasus Drive……………………………………………………...$1,840,000