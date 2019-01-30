This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1131 Florence Ave……………………………$202,000
2120 Mt. Werner Court……………………..$215,000
80906
1975 S. Hampton…………………………….$232,500
1530 Tealwood Court………………………..$265,000
108 Pierce Drive……………………………..$334,700
3140 Springmeadow Drive………………….$400,000
4260 Danceglen Drive………………………$415,000
5440 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive………………$555,000
2910 English Point………………………….$700,000
2 6th St…………………………………….$1,255,000
1304 Mesa Ave…………………………….$1,500,000