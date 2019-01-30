Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1131 Florence Ave……………………………$202,000

2120 Mt. Werner Court……………………..$215,000

80906

1975 S. Hampton…………………………….$232,500

1530 Tealwood Court………………………..$265,000

108 Pierce Drive……………………………..$334,700

3140 Springmeadow Drive………………….$400,000

4260 Danceglen Drive………………………$415,000

5440 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive………………$555,000

2910 English Point………………………….$700,000

2 6th St…………………………………….$1,255,000

1304 Mesa Ave…………………………….$1,500,000

Tags

Load comments