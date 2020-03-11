This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 6-15, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1207 Rockwood Ave………………………………………………………….$210,000
511 Kinnikinnik Drive…………………….………………………………….$314,000
1257 Solitaire St…………………………..….……………………………….$450,000
1333 Cresson Mine Drive…………………………………………………….$515,000
80906
1215 Maxwell St…………………………..………………………………….$160,000
1232 Maxwell St…………………………..………………………………….$210,500
1243 Burnham St……………………………………………………………..$225,000
1436 Canoe Creek Drive………………...…………………………………..$290,500
875 Red Mesa Drive…………………………………………………………$307,000
2718 Park Crest Court…………………...………………………………….$310,900
4563 Songglen Circle……………………..…………………………………$421,000
4865 Newstead Place……………………..………………………………….$530,000
205 Cypress Lane………………………….………………………………….$555,000
2835 Moonstone View…………………….………………………………….$580,000
470 Stone Cottage Grove……………………………………………………$586,800
80 Childe Drive…………………………...………………………………….$595,000
250 Stonebeck Lane………………………………………………………….$610,000
162 Stanwell St……………………………………………………………….$761,300
335 Ellsworth St…………………………..………………………………….$925,000
1 Plainview Road………………………...…………………………………$1,675,000