This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 6-15, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1207 Rockwood Ave………………………………………………………….$210,000

511 Kinnikinnik Drive…………………….………………………………….$314,000

1257 Solitaire St…………………………..….……………………………….$450,000

1333 Cresson Mine Drive…………………………………………………….$515,000

80906

1215 Maxwell St…………………………..………………………………….$160,000

1232 Maxwell St…………………………..………………………………….$210,500

1243 Burnham St……………………………………………………………..$225,000

1436 Canoe Creek Drive………………...…………………………………..$290,500

875 Red Mesa Drive…………………………………………………………$307,000

2718 Park Crest Court…………………...………………………………….$310,900

4563 Songglen Circle……………………..…………………………………$421,000

4865 Newstead Place……………………..………………………………….$530,000

205 Cypress Lane………………………….………………………………….$555,000

2835 Moonstone View…………………….………………………………….$580,000

470 Stone Cottage Grove……………………………………………………$586,800

80 Childe Drive…………………………...………………………………….$595,000

250 Stonebeck Lane………………………………………………………….$610,000

162 Stanwell St……………………………………………………………….$761,300

335 Ellsworth St…………………………..………………………………….$925,000

1 Plainview Road………………………...…………………………………$1,675,000

