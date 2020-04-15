This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
532 Asbury Place……………$184,500
1011 Norwood Ave…………$190,000
2117 S. El Paso Ave…………$236,500
1046 Norwood Ave…………$237,500
179 Mayflower Park Place…$357,200
1006 Parkview Blvd………...$379,900
1606 Dorchester Cliff Point...$418,000
80906
2025 Broman Court………..$255,000
3805 Red Cedar Drive……..$294,000
1780 Old Stage Road………$580,000
265 Childe Drive……………$715,800