This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

532 Asbury Place……………$184,500

1011 Norwood Ave…………$190,000

2117 S. El Paso Ave…………$236,500

1046 Norwood Ave…………$237,500

179 Mayflower Park Place…$357,200

1006 Parkview Blvd………...$379,900

1606 Dorchester Cliff Point...$418,000

80906

2025 Broman Court………..$255,000

3805 Red Cedar Drive……..$294,000

1780 Old Stage Road………$580,000

265 Childe Drive……………$715,800

