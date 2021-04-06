Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 28-31. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

323 W. Dale St.............................................$229,762

1140 Norwood Ave......................................$260,000

1139 Florence Ave.......................................$285,000

920 Summer Games Drive..........................$365,000

32 S Olympian Drive...................................$375,000

107 Mayflower Park Place............................$450,000

95 Mayflower Park Place.............................$465,000

1468 Solitaire St..........................................$560,000

80906

2020 Ventura Drive.....................................$219,500

907 Prairie Road..........................................$240,000

1824 South Eighth St..................................$365,000

608 Gilcrest Road........................................$380,000

82 Woodbridge Drive..................................$387,000

1035 Scarlet Oak Drive.................................$435,500

13 Newport Circle.......................................$456,300

665 Maroonglen Court................................$502,000

3215 Springridge Drive...............................$615,000

735 Yardglen Court.....................................$701,400

3143 S Electra Drive...................................$845,000

912 Mont Blanc View...............................$1,220,000

5394 Old Star Ranch View.......................$1,250,000

