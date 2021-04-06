This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 28-31. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
323 W. Dale St.............................................$229,762
1140 Norwood Ave......................................$260,000
1139 Florence Ave.......................................$285,000
920 Summer Games Drive..........................$365,000
32 S Olympian Drive...................................$375,000
107 Mayflower Park Place............................$450,000
95 Mayflower Park Place.............................$465,000
1468 Solitaire St..........................................$560,000
80906
2020 Ventura Drive.....................................$219,500
907 Prairie Road..........................................$240,000
1824 South Eighth St..................................$365,000
608 Gilcrest Road........................................$380,000
82 Woodbridge Drive..................................$387,000
1035 Scarlet Oak Drive.................................$435,500
13 Newport Circle.......................................$456,300
665 Maroonglen Court................................$502,000
3215 Springridge Drive...............................$615,000
735 Yardglen Court.....................................$701,400
3143 S Electra Drive...................................$845,000
912 Mont Blanc View...............................$1,220,000
5394 Old Star Ranch View.......................$1,250,000