This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1131 Pando Ave……………………………...$225,000
1705 Arbor Way……………………………..$250,000
1341 Solitaire St……………………………...$450,000
1115 Beta Loop………………………………$500,000
80906
3911 Donney Brook Court…………………..$165,000
7 Cambridge Court………………………….$207,000
620 Gilcrest Road……………………………$300,000
1650 Gumwood Drive………………………$310,000
3245 Gilcrest Terrace………………………..$325,000
3615 Trailhill Place………………………….$350,000
3535 Broadmoor Valley Road………………$360,000
760 Royal Crown Lane……………………..$420,000
3365 Springridge Circle……………………..$540,000
3185 Electra Drive…………………………..$750,000