This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1131 Pando Ave……………………………...$225,000

1705 Arbor Way……………………………..$250,000

1341 Solitaire St……………………………...$450,000

1115 Beta Loop………………………………$500,000

80906

3911 Donney Brook Court…………………..$165,000

7 Cambridge Court………………………….$207,000

620 Gilcrest Road……………………………$300,000

1650 Gumwood Drive………………………$310,000

3245 Gilcrest Terrace………………………..$325,000

3615 Trailhill Place………………………….$350,000

3535 Broadmoor Valley Road………………$360,000

760 Royal Crown Lane……………………..$420,000

3365 Springridge Circle……………………..$540,000

3185 Electra Drive…………………………..$750,000

