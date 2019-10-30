Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug 19-25. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

407 Springfield Ave……………..$233,000

136 Celestine St………………...$395,000

80906

1242 Maxwell St………………..$205,000

1523 Maxwell St………………..$225,000

1039 Whistler Hollow Drive….$340,000

3120 Blue Mountain Way……..$352,000

2894 Tenderfoot Hill St………$460,000

2 Oak Ave……………………….$515,500

3910 Wakefield Drive………….$615,000

860 Appian Court………………$690,000

