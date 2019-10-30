This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug 19-25. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
407 Springfield Ave……………..$233,000
136 Celestine St………………...$395,000
80906
1242 Maxwell St………………..$205,000
1523 Maxwell St………………..$225,000
1039 Whistler Hollow Drive….$340,000
3120 Blue Mountain Way……..$352,000
2894 Tenderfoot Hill St………$460,000
2 Oak Ave……………………….$515,500
3910 Wakefield Drive………….$615,000
860 Appian Court………………$690,000