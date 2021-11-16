This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 9-15. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
525 E. St Elmo Ave…..............................$292,000
4510 Morado Drive…..............................$432,000
1587 Costilla St…....................................$440,000
1365 Cresson Mine Drive…....................$590,000
80906
1225 Hartford St…...................................$325,000
2256 Gilpin Ave…....................................$335,000
1202 Burnham St…..................................$369,900
1289 Suncrest Way…..............................$385,000
526 Catalina Drive…................................$412,000
4103 San Felice Point…..........................$450,000
1080 Whistler Hollow Drive…...............$450,000
2675 Spring Grove Terrace…................$480,000
4823 Sanctuary Grove….......................$500,000
4145 Danceglen Drive…...........................$510,000
2427 Virgo Drive…...................................$539,000
2508 Rigel Drive…..................................$545,000
1516 Cheyenne Blvd….............................$555,000
3410 Clubheights Drive…......................$565,000
4780 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive…...........$593,000
808 Libra Drive….....................................$597,000
108 Cresta Road…....................................$757,500
652 High Lonesome View….....................$780,311
5850 Gladstone St…..............................$985,000
3010/2950 Orion Drive…....................$1,405,000
1647 Lyonsdown Lane…......................$1,475,000
1045 High Lake View….......................$3,450,000
2325/2375 Stratton Woods View…...$4,376,000