neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 9-15. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

525 E. St Elmo Ave…..............................$292,000

4510 Morado Drive…..............................$432,000

1587 Costilla St…....................................$440,000

1365 Cresson Mine Drive…....................$590,000

80906

1225 Hartford St…...................................$325,000

2256 Gilpin Ave…....................................$335,000

1202 Burnham St…..................................$369,900

1289 Suncrest Way…..............................$385,000

526 Catalina Drive…................................$412,000

4103 San Felice Point…..........................$450,000

1080 Whistler Hollow Drive…...............$450,000

2675 Spring Grove Terrace…................$480,000

4823 Sanctuary Grove….......................$500,000

4145 Danceglen Drive…...........................$510,000

2427 Virgo Drive…...................................$539,000

2508 Rigel Drive…..................................$545,000

1516 Cheyenne Blvd….............................$555,000

3410 Clubheights Drive…......................$565,000

4780 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive…...........$593,000

808 Libra Drive….....................................$597,000

108 Cresta Road…....................................$757,500

652 High Lonesome View….....................$780,311

5850 Gladstone St…..............................$985,000

3010/2950 Orion Drive…....................$1,405,000

1647 Lyonsdown Lane…......................$1,475,000

1045 High Lake View….......................$3,450,000

2325/2375 Stratton Woods View…...$4,376,000

Tags

Load comments