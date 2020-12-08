This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 31-Sept. 6. Each listing includes address and sales price.
80905
1137 Florence Ave............$230,000
1713 Arbor Way...............$365,000
814 Sirius Drive...............$429,900
1205 Vega Drive...............$440,000
1114 Milky Way...............$480,000
80906
3928 Red Cedar Drive......$230,000
1980 Swearinger Drive...$280,000
979 Bayfield Way..............$340,000
26 Westmark Ave..............$365,000
207 Westcott Ave..............$375,000
820 Wycliffe Drive...........$475,000
630 Hempstead Place......$522,900
1050 Skylight View...........$627,000
54 Sommerlyn Road.........$639,000
5324 Old Star Ranch View...$726,200
204 Alsace Way.................$900,000