This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 31-Sept. 6. Each listing includes address and sales price.

80905

1137 Florence Ave............$230,000

1713 Arbor Way...............$365,000

814 Sirius Drive...............$429,900

1205 Vega Drive...............$440,000

1114 Milky Way...............$480,000

80906

3928 Red Cedar Drive......$230,000

1980 Swearinger Drive...$280,000

979 Bayfield Way..............$340,000

26 Westmark Ave..............$365,000

207 Westcott Ave..............$375,000

820 Wycliffe Drive...........$475,000

630 Hempstead Place......$522,900

1050 Skylight View...........$627,000

54 Sommerlyn Road.........$639,000

5324 Old Star Ranch View...$726,200

204 Alsace Way.................$900,000

