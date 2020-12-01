neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 24-30. Each listing includes address and sales price.

80905

1219 Florence Ave............................$240,000

187 Millstream Terrace.....................$460,000

80906

1117 Livingston Ave........................$280,000

1304 Burnham St.............................$285,000

320 Cranbrook Circle........................$317,500

3729 Trailwood Place........................$334,000

656 Gilcrest Road............................$360,000

1255 Livingston Ave........................$370,000

4440 Cherry Oak Court.....................$370,000

825 Bayfield Drive.............................$380,000

429 Pine Ave.....................................$439,900

128 Miramar Drive...........................$475,000

810 Lilacglen Court...........................$535,000

5055 Kettleglen Court.....................$555,000

6220 Farthing Drive.........................$575,000

185 Clubridge Place..........................$587,500

315 Paisley Drive..............................$629,000

2915 Pegasus Drive...........................$654,000

1028 Manor Gate Point.....................$705,000

524 Silver Oak Grove.....................$1,260,000

