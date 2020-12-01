This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 24-30. Each listing includes address and sales price.
80905
1219 Florence Ave............................$240,000
187 Millstream Terrace.....................$460,000
80906
1117 Livingston Ave........................$280,000
1304 Burnham St.............................$285,000
320 Cranbrook Circle........................$317,500
3729 Trailwood Place........................$334,000
656 Gilcrest Road............................$360,000
1255 Livingston Ave........................$370,000
4440 Cherry Oak Court.....................$370,000
825 Bayfield Drive.............................$380,000
429 Pine Ave.....................................$439,900
128 Miramar Drive...........................$475,000
810 Lilacglen Court...........................$535,000
5055 Kettleglen Court.....................$555,000
6220 Farthing Drive.........................$575,000
185 Clubridge Place..........................$587,500
315 Paisley Drive..............................$629,000
2915 Pegasus Drive...........................$654,000
1028 Manor Gate Point.....................$705,000
524 Silver Oak Grove.....................$1,260,000