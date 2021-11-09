This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 2-8. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1208 Harrison Road….............................$266,000
1220 Aspen Ave….....................................$315,000
1230 N. Walnut St….................................$330,000
1822 Mesita Court….................................$333,000
1605 Gold Hill Mesa Drive…..................$385,000
804 Sirius Drive…...................................$548,000
27 N. Olympian Drive…............................$748,228
80906
108 Cobblestone Drive….........................$130,000
828 London Green Way….......................$210,000
1309 Burnham St….................................$296,000
4263 College View Drive….....................$341,000
7517 Black Spruce Heights…..................$377,384
7537 Black Spruce Heights….................$377,384
228 Cobblestone Drive…........................$429,800
10677 Darneal Drive…............................$430,000
3635 Trailhill Place…..............................$456,000
3320 Marble Terrace…...........................$480,000
672 Concerto Drive….............................$600,000
2437 Astron Drive…...............................$605,000
160 Clubridge Place….............................$620,000
287 Pisano Heights….............................$630,000
4325 Star Ranch Road........................…$700,000
4465 Governors Point.........................…$715,000
5860 Daltry Lane….................................$777,500
140 Glencrest Court…............................$806,000
4830 Farthing Drive…............................$850,000
5345 Old Star Ranch View….................$965,808
97 S. Marland Road…...........................$1,980,000