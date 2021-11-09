Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 2-8. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1208 Harrison Road….............................$266,000

1220 Aspen Ave….....................................$315,000

1230 N. Walnut St….................................$330,000

1822 Mesita Court….................................$333,000

1605 Gold Hill Mesa Drive…..................$385,000

804 Sirius Drive…...................................$548,000

27 N. Olympian Drive…............................$748,228

80906

108 Cobblestone Drive….........................$130,000

828 London Green Way….......................$210,000

1309 Burnham St….................................$296,000

4263 College View Drive….....................$341,000

7517 Black Spruce Heights…..................$377,384

7537 Black Spruce Heights….................$377,384

228 Cobblestone Drive…........................$429,800

10677 Darneal Drive…............................$430,000

3635 Trailhill Place…..............................$456,000

3320 Marble Terrace…...........................$480,000

672 Concerto Drive….............................$600,000

2437 Astron Drive…...............................$605,000

160 Clubridge Place….............................$620,000

287 Pisano Heights….............................$630,000

4325 Star Ranch Road........................…$700,000

4465 Governors Point.........................…$715,000

5860 Daltry Lane….................................$777,500

140 Glencrest Court…............................$806,000

4830 Farthing Drive…............................$850,000

5345 Old Star Ranch View….................$965,808

97 S. Marland Road…...........................$1,980,000

Tags

Load comments