This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

620 William Ave............... ............... ..........$227,000

406 Cooper Ave............... ............... ...........$265,000

520 Cooper Ave............... ............... ...........$287,500

1002 Vega Drive.............. ............... ...........$345,500

412 Yucca Drive............... ............... ...........$420,000

80906

1708 Maxwell St............... ............... ..........$250,000

2050 Nielsen Court......... ............... ...........$272,000

3851 Josephine Heights.. ............... ...........$284,900

3550 Whimbrel Lane...... ............... ...........$306,000

67 Woodbridge Drive...... ............... ...........$382,000

3970 Wolcott Place......... ............... ...........$425,000

508 Pluto Drive.............. ............... ............$515,000

3212 Springridge Drive... ............... ...........$525,000

85 Beckwith Drive........... ............... ...........$539,000

1927 Pine Grove Ave....... ............... ...........$593,200

326 Irvington Court......... ............... ..........$680,000

415 Stone Cottage Grove.. ............... ............$712,500

255 Thames Drive........... ............... ...........$739,000

3 Sanford Road................ ............... ...........$835,000

5015 Langdale Way........ ............... ............$900,000

3560 Sebastian Heights... ............... .......... $1,910,000

