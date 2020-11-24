This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
620 William Ave............... ............... ..........$227,000
406 Cooper Ave............... ............... ...........$265,000
520 Cooper Ave............... ............... ...........$287,500
1002 Vega Drive.............. ............... ...........$345,500
412 Yucca Drive............... ............... ...........$420,000
80906
1708 Maxwell St............... ............... ..........$250,000
2050 Nielsen Court......... ............... ...........$272,000
3851 Josephine Heights.. ............... ...........$284,900
3550 Whimbrel Lane...... ............... ...........$306,000
67 Woodbridge Drive...... ............... ...........$382,000
3970 Wolcott Place......... ............... ...........$425,000
508 Pluto Drive.............. ............... ............$515,000
3212 Springridge Drive... ............... ...........$525,000
85 Beckwith Drive........... ............... ...........$539,000
1927 Pine Grove Ave....... ............... ...........$593,200
326 Irvington Court......... ............... ..........$680,000
415 Stone Cottage Grove.. ............... ............$712,500
255 Thames Drive........... ............... ...........$739,000
3 Sanford Road................ ............... ...........$835,000
5015 Langdale Way........ ............... ............$900,000
3560 Sebastian Heights... ............... .......... $1,910,000