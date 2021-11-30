Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 16-22. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

519 W Kiowa St........................................$365,000

118 N. Seventh St…....................................$387,100

35 W. St. Elmo Ave…...............................$475,000

1107 Mercury Drive…...............................$522,000

80906

4416 South Chamberlin….......................$232,000

4818 Hobkirks Point….............................$242,000

1050 Cheyenne Villas Point…...............$325,000

329 Longfellow Drive…..........................$380,000

6981 Los Reyes Circle….........................$390,000

3625 Suncrest Court…..........................$405,000

3955 Glendale St….................................$405,000

3355 Marble Terrace…............................$410,000

715 Robinglen Court…............................$575,000

565 Thames Drive…................................$607,500

4655 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive…............$610,000

5165 Engleman Court…..........................$625,000

5465 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive…............$631,000

5 Winfield Ave….......................................$655,000

1265 Log Hollow Point….........................$735,000

3125 Hamal Circle…................................$805,000

430 Thames Drive…...............................$850,000

260 Brandywine Drive…........................$850,000

3745 Hermitage Drive…...........................$906,719

5680 Jarman St…................................$1,085,500

4 Polo Drive….........................................$1,100,000

Tags

Load comments