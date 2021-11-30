This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 16-22. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
519 W Kiowa St........................................$365,000
118 N. Seventh St…....................................$387,100
35 W. St. Elmo Ave…...............................$475,000
1107 Mercury Drive…...............................$522,000
80906
4416 South Chamberlin….......................$232,000
4818 Hobkirks Point….............................$242,000
1050 Cheyenne Villas Point…...............$325,000
329 Longfellow Drive…..........................$380,000
6981 Los Reyes Circle….........................$390,000
3625 Suncrest Court…..........................$405,000
3955 Glendale St….................................$405,000
3355 Marble Terrace…............................$410,000
715 Robinglen Court…............................$575,000
565 Thames Drive…................................$607,500
4655 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive…............$610,000
5165 Engleman Court…..........................$625,000
5465 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive…............$631,000
5 Winfield Ave….......................................$655,000
1265 Log Hollow Point….........................$735,000
3125 Hamal Circle…................................$805,000
430 Thames Drive…...............................$850,000
260 Brandywine Drive…........................$850,000
3745 Hermitage Drive…...........................$906,719
5680 Jarman St…................................$1,085,500
4 Polo Drive….........................................$1,100,000