neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1011 Florence Ave..................................$240,500

614 Lynn Ave..........................................$249,000

1450 Gold Hill Mesa Drive....................$329,600

1252 Solitaire St......................................$439,200

1360 Portland Gold Drive......................$470,000

1258 Solitaire St......................................$503,100

80906

3617 San Pedro Place.............................$163,500

890 San Antonio Place............................$265,900

1691 Maxwell St.....................................$280,000

534 Loomis Ave......................................$340,000

1336 Coolcrest Drive..............................$346,000

619 Chamberlin Ave...............................$360,000

248 Cobblestone Drive...........................$365,000

1590 Witches Willow Lane....................$368,000

4447 White Oak Court...........................$410,000

4439 Spiceglen Drive..............................$421,000

4105 San Felice Point.............................$450,000

2609 Rigel Drive.....................................$500,000

5255 Bancroft Heights............................$550,000

1931 Woodburn St.................................$621,000

4325 Grantham Court............................$763,000

640 High Lonesome View......................$826,000

735 Crestfield Grove............................$1,600,000

Tags

Load comments