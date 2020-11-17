This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1011 Florence Ave..................................$240,500
614 Lynn Ave..........................................$249,000
1450 Gold Hill Mesa Drive....................$329,600
1252 Solitaire St......................................$439,200
1360 Portland Gold Drive......................$470,000
1258 Solitaire St......................................$503,100
80906
3617 San Pedro Place.............................$163,500
890 San Antonio Place............................$265,900
1691 Maxwell St.....................................$280,000
534 Loomis Ave......................................$340,000
1336 Coolcrest Drive..............................$346,000
619 Chamberlin Ave...............................$360,000
248 Cobblestone Drive...........................$365,000
1590 Witches Willow Lane....................$368,000
4447 White Oak Court...........................$410,000
4439 Spiceglen Drive..............................$421,000
4105 San Felice Point.............................$450,000
2609 Rigel Drive.....................................$500,000
5255 Bancroft Heights............................$550,000
1931 Woodburn St.................................$621,000
4325 Grantham Court............................$763,000
640 High Lonesome View......................$826,000
735 Crestfield Grove............................$1,600,000