This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80906

1504 Maxwell St…………………………….$194,000

1922 Hampton South……………………….$204,000

617 Chamberlin Ave…………………………$255,000

1203 Livingston Ave…………………………$274,900

4 Anita Road………………………………...$310,000

2740 La Strada Grande Heights……………$398,000

421 Valley Way………………………………$523,000

150 Kirkstone Lane…………………………$605,000

2945 Phoenix Point………………………….$625,900

145 Huntington Place……………………….$672,500

19 Sierra Vista Drive………………………..$750,000

22 Polo Drive………………………………..$950,000

2555 Stratton Forest Heights……………..$1,240,000

