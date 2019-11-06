This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80906
1504 Maxwell St…………………………….$194,000
1922 Hampton South……………………….$204,000
617 Chamberlin Ave…………………………$255,000
1203 Livingston Ave…………………………$274,900
4 Anita Road………………………………...$310,000
2740 La Strada Grande Heights……………$398,000
421 Valley Way………………………………$523,000
150 Kirkstone Lane…………………………$605,000
2945 Phoenix Point………………………….$625,900
145 Huntington Place……………………….$672,500
19 Sierra Vista Drive………………………..$750,000
22 Polo Drive………………………………..$950,000
2555 Stratton Forest Heights……………..$1,240,000