This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 1-7. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1179 Solitaire St……………..$302,100
1009 Arcturus Drive………...$310,000
1167 Solitaire St……………..$336,500
520 Laclede Ave…………….$419,800
1176 Lady Campbell Drive…$602,200
80906
638 Catalina Drive…………..$225,000
1408 Chadwick Drive……….$239,000
1980 S. Hampton…………...$239,900
1536 Coolcrest Drive………$292,000
3874 Red Cedar Drive……...$292,500
4120 Danceglen Drive………$387,000
4835 Sanctuary Grove………$390,800
8 Hazel Ave………………….$445,000
4110 Stepney Court………...$499,000
2441 Astron Drive…………..$500,000
5340 Jarman St……………...$525,000
6130 Farthing Drive………...$575,000
340 Paisley Drive……………$625,000
510 Mountain Pass View……$689,900