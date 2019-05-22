neighborhood real estate
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 1-7. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1179 Solitaire St……………..$302,100

1009 Arcturus Drive………...$310,000

1167 Solitaire St……………..$336,500

520 Laclede Ave…………….$419,800

1176 Lady Campbell Drive…$602,200

80906

638 Catalina Drive…………..$225,000

1408 Chadwick Drive……….$239,000

1980 S. Hampton…………...$239,900

1536 Coolcrest Drive………$292,000

3874 Red Cedar Drive……...$292,500

4120 Danceglen Drive………$387,000

4835 Sanctuary Grove………$390,800

8 Hazel Ave………………….$445,000

4110 Stepney Court………...$499,000

2441 Astron Drive…………..$500,000

5340 Jarman St……………...$525,000

6130 Farthing Drive………...$575,000

340 Paisley Drive……………$625,000

510 Mountain Pass View……$689,900

Tags

Load comments