This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1136 Harrison Road…………$215,000
1799 Portland Gold Drive….$285,000
635 Pinon Drive……………..$360,000
118 Wolfe Ave……………….$385,500
1040 Beacon Hill Way………$420,000
80906
2009 Gaffer Point…………...$263,800
308 Blue Windsor Lane…….$350,000
542 Sinton Ave………………$398,500
127 Miramar Drive………….$429,000
150 Kirkstone Lane…………$530,000
506 Orion Place……………..$560,000
4935 Langdale Way………….$560,000
451 Mountain Pass View……$630,700
571 Mountain Pass View……$676,500