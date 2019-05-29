Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1136 Harrison Road…………$215,000

1799 Portland Gold Drive….$285,000

635 Pinon Drive……………..$360,000

118 Wolfe Ave……………….$385,500

1040 Beacon Hill Way………$420,000

80906

2009 Gaffer Point…………...$263,800

308 Blue Windsor Lane…….$350,000

542 Sinton Ave………………$398,500

127 Miramar Drive………….$429,000

150 Kirkstone Lane…………$530,000

506 Orion Place……………..$560,000

4935 Langdale Way………….$560,000

451 Mountain Pass View……$630,700

571 Mountain Pass View……$676,500

