This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1311 Richards Ave…………$205,000
537 Warren Ave…………….$217,000
1807 Portland Gold Drive…$331,300
1103 Cheyenne Blvd……….$345,000
1201 Lady Campbell Drive…$577,000
80906
1647 Maxwell St…………….$214,900
1333 Maxwell St……………$240,000
2020 Woodburn St………...$287,000
2126 Birmingham Loop…...$287,700
1345 Mica Lane……………$630,000
457 Stone Cottage Grove…$675,000
172 Stanwell St……………..$905,000
571 Silver Oak Grove…….$1,030,000