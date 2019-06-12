neighborhood real estate
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1311 Richards Ave…………$205,000

537 Warren Ave…………….$217,000

1807 Portland Gold Drive…$331,300

1103 Cheyenne Blvd……….$345,000

1201 Lady Campbell Drive…$577,000

80906

1647 Maxwell St…………….$214,900

1333 Maxwell St……………$240,000

2020 Woodburn St………...$287,000

2126 Birmingham Loop…...$287,700

1345 Mica Lane……………$630,000

457 Stone Cottage Grove…$675,000

172 Stanwell St……………..$905,000

571 Silver Oak Grove…….$1,030,000

