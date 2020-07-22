This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
552 Asbury Place........................................$235,500
623 William Ave.........................................$245,500
1755 Portland Gold Drive..........................$292,000
387 Gold Claim Terrace..............................$325,000
1168 Solitaire St.........................................$435,000
307 High Mesa Court.................................$575,000
2000 Stardust Drive...................................$705,000
80906
1104 Maxwell St.........................................$256,500
1200 Forest Road.......................................$270,000
7 Jewel Ave.................................................$375,000
3930 Valley View St...................................$375,000
3480 Hickory Hill Drive...........................$375,000
3990 Becket Drive.....................................$499,500
614 Orchestra Drive..................................$545,000
120 Lowick Drive......................................$569,900
725 Elkglen Court......................................$585,000
250 Paisley Drive.......................................$690,000
603 High Lonesome View.........................$849,500