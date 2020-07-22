Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

552 Asbury Place........................................$235,500

623 William Ave.........................................$245,500

1755 Portland Gold Drive..........................$292,000

387 Gold Claim Terrace..............................$325,000

1168 Solitaire St.........................................$435,000

307 High Mesa Court.................................$575,000

2000 Stardust Drive...................................$705,000

80906

1104 Maxwell St.........................................$256,500

1200 Forest Road.......................................$270,000

7 Jewel Ave.................................................$375,000

3930 Valley View St...................................$375,000

3480 Hickory Hill Drive...........................$375,000

3990 Becket Drive.....................................$499,500

614 Orchestra Drive..................................$545,000

120 Lowick Drive......................................$569,900

725 Elkglen Court......................................$585,000

250 Paisley Drive.......................................$690,000

603 High Lonesome View.........................$849,500

