This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 27-May 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1316 Florence Ave.....................................$227,000

1215 Pando Ave.........................................$255,000

1119 Florence Ave.....................................$269,900

1002 Morning Star Drive..........................$350,000

265 Eclipse Drive.......................................$406,000

1177 Lady Campbell Drive.......................$580,600

1165 Lady Campbell Drive.......................$768,900

80906

952 London Green Way............................$205,000

626 San Clemente Drive...........................$229,900

3803 Josephine Heights............................$265,000

1235 Livingston Ave..................................$335,000

305 Altura Way...........................................$339,500

115 Chamberlin Ave...................................$355,000

4847 Sanctuary Grove...............................$385,000

2757 La Strada Grande Heights...............$407,000

902 Cresta Road........................................$429,900

5085 Kettleglen Court...............................$530,500

