This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 26-May 2. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
4032 Muse Way......................................................$220,000
1211 La Junta Ave....................................................$250,000
1307 Florence Ave..................................................$292,000
512 W. Kiowa St.......................................................$355,000
222 W. Navajo St....................................................$386,000
475 Millstream Terrace.........................................$455,000
296 Pyrite Terrace.................................................$550,000
1040 Beacon Hill Way...........................................$560,000
1516 Solitaire St......................................................$640,000
80906
1915 S. Chamberlin..................................................$194,000
862 London Green Way.........................................$261,000
4665 Wharf Point...................................................$277,900
2030 Nielsen Court................................................$290,000
1236 Burnham St.....................................................$310,000
1824 Ridgeway Ave................................................$420,000
532 S. Keaney Ave.................................................$430,000
2736 La Strada Grande Heights.........................$430,000
2882 Tenderfoot Hilll St.......................................$530,000
3114 Springdowns Place.......................................$600,000
463 Mountain Pass View.....................................$800,000
442 Wembley Court.................................................$811,000
450 Paisley Drive..................................................$950,000
4935 Broadlake View.........................................$1,650,000
2455 Stratton Forest Heights..............................$1,700,000
571 Silver Oak Groove........................................$1,800,000
15 Elm Ave.............................................................$1,950,000