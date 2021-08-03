neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 26-May 2. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

4032 Muse Way......................................................$220,000

1211 La Junta Ave....................................................$250,000

1307 Florence Ave..................................................$292,000

512 W. Kiowa St.......................................................$355,000

222 W. Navajo St....................................................$386,000

475 Millstream Terrace.........................................$455,000

296 Pyrite Terrace.................................................$550,000

1040 Beacon Hill Way...........................................$560,000

1516 Solitaire St......................................................$640,000

80906

1915 S. Chamberlin..................................................$194,000

862 London Green Way.........................................$261,000

4665 Wharf Point...................................................$277,900

2030 Nielsen Court................................................$290,000

1236 Burnham St.....................................................$310,000

1824 Ridgeway Ave................................................$420,000

532 S. Keaney Ave.................................................$430,000

2736 La Strada Grande Heights.........................$430,000

2882 Tenderfoot Hilll St.......................................$530,000

3114 Springdowns Place.......................................$600,000

463 Mountain Pass View.....................................$800,000

442 Wembley Court.................................................$811,000

450 Paisley Drive..................................................$950,000

4935 Broadlake View.........................................$1,650,000

2455 Stratton Forest Heights..............................$1,700,000

571 Silver Oak Groove........................................$1,800,000

15 Elm Ave.............................................................$1,950,000

Tags

Load comments