This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
901 Cheyenne Blvd.................$445,000
80906
1830 Hampton South.............$255,000
620 San Gabriel Place............$270,000
1925 Hampton South.............$279,500
360 Cobblestone Drive..........$280,000
3920 Rosemere St..................$295,000
3863 Glenmeadow Drive......$330,000
453 Kearney Ave.....................$338,900
522 Sinton Ave.......................$376,000
3129 Blue Mountain Way......$379,900
490 Paisley Drive....................$640,000
5715 Daltry Lane....................$650,000
5350 Lansbury Place..............$660,000
160 Balmoral Way...................$690,000