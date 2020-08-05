Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

901 Cheyenne Blvd.................$445,000

80906

1830 Hampton South.............$255,000

620 San Gabriel Place............$270,000

1925 Hampton South.............$279,500

360 Cobblestone Drive..........$280,000

3920 Rosemere St..................$295,000

3863 Glenmeadow Drive......$330,000

453 Kearney Ave.....................$338,900

522 Sinton Ave.......................$376,000

3129 Blue Mountain Way......$379,900

490 Paisley Drive....................$640,000

5715 Daltry Lane....................$650,000

5350 Lansbury Place..............$660,000

160 Balmoral Way...................$690,000

