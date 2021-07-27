Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 19-25. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

406 Springfield Ave....................$218,000

6980 Woodstock St.....................$252,500

1907 S. Hancock Ave...................$295,000

204 W. Navajo St.........................$325,000

843 Redemption Point...............$495,000

804 Sirius Drive...........................$556,000

1602 Costilla St...........................$560,000

809 Aurora Drive........................$585,000

80906

21 Leaming Road..........................$175,000

1204 Hartford St..........................$230,000

1102 Cambridge Ave...................$256,500

606 Catalina Drive......................$285,500

4250 College View Drive............$291,000

7 Minden Circle...........................$400,000

2814 Tenderfoot Hill St...............$525,000

115 Odessa Place...........................$540,000

2103 Constellation Drive...........$600,000

3966 Broadmoor Valley Road...$615,000

4335 Danceglen Drive...............$625,000

830 Appian Court........................$660,000

1696 Gold Camp Road.................$675,000

5510 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive...$680,000

4485 Carriage House View......$685,000

583 Mountain Pass View............$790,000

2506 Pegasus Drive.....................$810,000

16 Polo Drive.................................$890,000

559 Mountain Pass View............$929,000

3350 Orion Drive........................$969,000

6429 Farthing Drive..................$1,275,000

Tags

Load comments