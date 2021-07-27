This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 19-25. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
406 Springfield Ave....................$218,000
6980 Woodstock St.....................$252,500
1907 S. Hancock Ave...................$295,000
204 W. Navajo St.........................$325,000
843 Redemption Point...............$495,000
804 Sirius Drive...........................$556,000
1602 Costilla St...........................$560,000
809 Aurora Drive........................$585,000
80906
21 Leaming Road..........................$175,000
1204 Hartford St..........................$230,000
1102 Cambridge Ave...................$256,500
606 Catalina Drive......................$285,500
4250 College View Drive............$291,000
7 Minden Circle...........................$400,000
2814 Tenderfoot Hill St...............$525,000
115 Odessa Place...........................$540,000
2103 Constellation Drive...........$600,000
3966 Broadmoor Valley Road...$615,000
4335 Danceglen Drive...............$625,000
830 Appian Court........................$660,000
1696 Gold Camp Road.................$675,000
5510 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive...$680,000
4485 Carriage House View......$685,000
583 Mountain Pass View............$790,000
2506 Pegasus Drive.....................$810,000
16 Polo Drive.................................$890,000
559 Mountain Pass View............$929,000
3350 Orion Drive........................$969,000
6429 Farthing Drive..................$1,275,000