This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

111 Mayflower St.......................................$481,000

1270 Capricorn Court................................$553,000

1354 Solitaire St.........................................$576,200

80906

4117 Little Crown Lane............................$267,000

2984 Tenderfoot Hill St.............................$355,000

4423 White Oak Court..............................$390,000

180 Cobblestone Drive..............................$390,000

4514 Songglen Circle.................................$400,000

5505 Backglen Drive..................................$430,000

560 Thames Drive......................................$455,000

5354 Old Star Ranch View.........................$819,500

