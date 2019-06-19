Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 29-May 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1308 Rockwood Ave…………………………$215,000

2128 Mount Werner Place…………………$229,000

425 W. Bijou St………………………………$267,000

40 S. Olympian Drive………………………$280,900

614 Skyline Ave………………………………$315,000

36 S. Olympian Drive………………………$322,400

44 S. Olympian Drive………………………$322,600

825 S. Skyway Blvd…………………………..$372,500

278 S. Raven Mine Drive……………………$395,000

107 Cerrito Point……………………………$445,000

1329 Solitaire St……………………………..$456,500

2060 Sharon Point…………………………..$506,600

80906

3923 Donney Brook Court…………………..$185,000

2040 Hampton South……………………….$229,000

1512 Chadwick Drive………………………..$243,800

1686 Kensington Drive……………………..$247,000

897 San Antonio Place………………………$251,000

2122 Birmingham Loop…………………….$268,900

2138 Birmingham Loop…………………….$284,100

2114 Birmingham Loop…………………….$297,500

1353 Grass Valley Drive……………………$332,500

953 Bayfield Way……………………………$353,500

572 Crosswind Point………………………..$436,500

315 Cheshire Court…………………………$450,000

14 Anita Road………………………………..$468,000

135 Beckwith Drive………………………….$499,900

2202 Constellation Drive……………………$530,000

3912 Broadmoor Valley Road……………….$535,000

546 Concerto Drive…………………………$550,000

522 Mountain Pass View…………………...$590,900

4645 Bradford Heights………………………$639,900

498 Mountain Pass View……………………$641,100

471 Stone Cottage Grove……………………$661,600

5790 Gladstone St…………………………...$685,000

382 Irvington Court…………………………$950,000

Tags

Load comments