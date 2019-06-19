This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of April 29-May 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1308 Rockwood Ave…………………………$215,000
2128 Mount Werner Place…………………$229,000
425 W. Bijou St………………………………$267,000
40 S. Olympian Drive………………………$280,900
614 Skyline Ave………………………………$315,000
36 S. Olympian Drive………………………$322,400
44 S. Olympian Drive………………………$322,600
825 S. Skyway Blvd…………………………..$372,500
278 S. Raven Mine Drive……………………$395,000
107 Cerrito Point……………………………$445,000
1329 Solitaire St……………………………..$456,500
2060 Sharon Point…………………………..$506,600
80906
3923 Donney Brook Court…………………..$185,000
2040 Hampton South……………………….$229,000
1512 Chadwick Drive………………………..$243,800
1686 Kensington Drive……………………..$247,000
897 San Antonio Place………………………$251,000
2122 Birmingham Loop…………………….$268,900
2138 Birmingham Loop…………………….$284,100
2114 Birmingham Loop…………………….$297,500
1353 Grass Valley Drive……………………$332,500
953 Bayfield Way……………………………$353,500
572 Crosswind Point………………………..$436,500
315 Cheshire Court…………………………$450,000
14 Anita Road………………………………..$468,000
135 Beckwith Drive………………………….$499,900
2202 Constellation Drive……………………$530,000
3912 Broadmoor Valley Road……………….$535,000
546 Concerto Drive…………………………$550,000
522 Mountain Pass View…………………...$590,900
4645 Bradford Heights………………………$639,900
498 Mountain Pass View……………………$641,100
471 Stone Cottage Grove……………………$661,600
5790 Gladstone St…………………………...$685,000
382 Irvington Court…………………………$950,000