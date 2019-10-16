FLYING HORSE FOUNDATION CALLS FOR VOLUNTEERS
Volunteers are needed at the Flying Horse Foundation to assist underserved, at-risk youth and walk beside them as they go through the foundation’s equine-assisted learning program.
No experience is required, but volunteers must be comfortable interacting with children and horses. There is a minimum commitment to three hours per week per 12 sessions. Interested volunteers will be required to undergo a background check and screening process. Volunteers must be able to walk on uneven terrain for 30 minutes, and must be at least 21 years old.
Contact info@flyinghorsefoundation.org for more information on how to apply.
BEAR CREEK NATURE CENTER TO HOST ANNUAL BEAR RUN
Registration is now open for Bear Creek Nature Center’s fifth annual Bear Run, a charity fun run and walk. To celebrate the center’s fifth anniversary, 3K and 5K courses are both offered this year.
All new runners will receive a bear suit to wear during the run, and to keep. Returning runners may dust off their suits and register at a discounted rate.
Registration costs are $60 for new adult runners, including the bear suit; $30 for new child runners, including the bear suit; $20 for returning adult runners; and $15 for returning child runners.
The event is scheduled for Nov. 9. Check-in will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Bear Yoga from 9-9:30 a.m. and a bear costume contest from 9:40-9:50 a.m. The 5K run starts at 10 a.m. and the 3K fun run and walk starts at 10:10 a.m.
For more information and to register, visit elpasoco.com/bearrun.