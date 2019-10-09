COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY FOR DANIELS SCHOLARSHIP
College-bound high school seniors in Colorado are encouraged to apply for the Daniels Scholarship Program, which provides the opportunity for highly motivated students to earn a bachelor’s degree and build a successful career and rewarding life.
The application is available at DanielsFund.org and is open now through 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
The Daniels Scholarship can be used at any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States. The goal of the program is to help each Daniels Scholar succeed in college and ultimately become independent, successful in a rewarding career, and actively engaged in their community.
This four-year, annually renewable college scholarship is a “last dollar” scholarship which covers the unmet need of the student after all other financial aid resources and their Expected Family Contribution have been applied.
If students choose to attend one of the Daniels Fund’s 25 partner schools in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming, the Daniels Scholarship will also cover their Expected Family Contribution. A complete list of partner schools can be found at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.
Scholar eligibility requirements:
• Be a current high school senior graduating during the 2019/2020 academic year in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming.
• Be a current resident of one of these four states and a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.
• Earn a minimum 3.0 high school GPA (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
• Earn a minimum SAT Math score of 490 and a minimum Evidence-Based Reading & Writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.
• The applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $85,000 or less on the 2018 tax return on which the applicant appears. For claimed dependents beyond the applicant, there is an allowance for an additional $5,000 for each dependent and $15,000 for each additional dependent in college full-time during the 2019/2020 academic year.
The Daniels Scholarship Program has provided more than $188 million in scholarships to more than 4,160 students since the program was launched in 2000.
CC LAUNCHES COLLEGE PREP PROGRAM AIMED AT STUDENTS IN PIKES PEAK REGION
Colorado College is launching Stroud Scholars to increase accessibility and help students from communities historically excluded from higher education forge a path to college.
The program will prepare students for higher education by working directly with high-promise youth in the Pikes Peak region who aspire to attend college but face a range of barriers to college acceptance and success. Stroud Scholars seeks to provide academic preparation, mentorship and guidance navigating admissions and financial aid processes to Colorado College and beyond.
The goal of the Stroud Scholars program is to offer a developmental pathway starting the summer after a student’s first year of high school and ending with the successful transition into Colorado College or another intentionally chosen college or university. For three summers, at no cost to the students or their families, Colorado College will host participants on campus for a three-week summer academy.
During this time, students will take classes with Colorado College faculty focusing on quantitative reasoning and writing skills to ensure they are academically prepared for a selective academic environment. Participants also will engage in programming designed to help them prepare for the college admissions and financial aid processes. Students successfully completing the three-year program will earn admission to Colorado College and receive a comprehensive financial aid package.
Application information for Stroud Scholars will be available Nov. 15. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2020, with the program launching in July with a class of 25 students from the Pikes Peak Region.
Intended for students in the Pikes Peak region, Stroud Scholars hopes to expand its reach in subsequent years.
Stroud Scholars will provide participants:
• A free, no-cost summer enrichment program.
• Earned admission to CC.
• A pathway to earn significant college financial aid and scholarship.
• Academic, intellectual, social and practical readiness to thrive in college.
• Exposure to and familiarity with the college experience.
• Connections with college faculty, staff and student mentors.
• The opportunity to belong to a cohort of highly motivated and engaged peers and a community of learners.
• Ongoing support throughout the academic year, including workshops, mentorship and advising.