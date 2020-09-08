The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 25-31. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Death, 6000 Block Hardwick Drive, Aug. 25, 1:16 p.m.
• Accident-Traffic, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Aug. 26, 8:50 a.m.
• Harassment, 100 Block Broadmoor Hills Drive, Aug. 27, 9:54 a.m.
• Fraud, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Aug. 27, 3:12 p.m.
• Accident-Traffic, Eastmeadow Drive/Red Cedar Drive, Aug. 27, 4:13 p.m.
• 911, 3700 Block Penny Point, Aug. 27, 11:17 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Westmeadow Drive, Aug. 28, 1:31 a.m.
• 911, Cheyenne Meadows Road/Westmeadow Drive, Aug. 30, 4:12 a.m.
• Accident-Traffic, Southgate Road/Woodside Lane, Aug. 30, 5:56 p.m.
• Accident-Traffic, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 31, 12:05 p.m.