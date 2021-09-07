The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 24-30. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft, 600 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Aug. 25, 12:45 p.m.
Burglary, 700 Block Crosstrail Drive, Aug. 25, 2:55 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Aug. 26, 1:23 a.m.
Burglary, 3100 Block Springmeadow Drive, Aug. 26, 9:44 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Aug. 26, 12:54 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Aug. 26, 5:43 p.m.
Burglary, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 27, 12:46 a.m.
Robbery, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 27, 2:09 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Aug. 27, 8:35 a.m.
Assault, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Aug. 27, 10:17 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Aug. 27, 6:21 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1300 Block Coolcrest Drive, Aug. 27, 7:14 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Aug. 28, 7:48 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Aug. 28, 8:16 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Aug. 28, 10:54 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 28, 3:54 p.m.
Burglary, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 28, 10:33 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Willow Circle, Aug. 30, 4:08 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Aug. 30, 7:45 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 30, 12:32 p.m.
Burglary, 3700 Block Blue Merion Court, Aug. 30, 4:26 p.m.
Assault, 800 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Aug. 30, 4:49 p.m.
Theft, 200 Block Alsace Way, Aug. 30, 8 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 30, 10:08 p.m.
Fraud, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Aug. 30, 10:35 p.m.