The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 15-21. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 2500 Block Woodside Lane, Sept. 15, 10:07 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2500 Block Gold Rush Drive, Sept. 15, 11:58 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2800 Block S. Circle Drive, Sept. 15, 6:39 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Sept. 15, 7:05 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Sept. 16, 3:11 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3300 Block Quail Lake Road, Sept. 17, 10:49 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 17, 5:09 p.m.
• Theft, 700 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Sept. 18, 2:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3600 Block Strawberry Field Grove, Sept. 18, 11:28 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block Mountain Crest View, Sept. 19, 12:29 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Sept. 19, 6:53 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 700 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Sept. 19, 12:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 19, 4:53 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 Block Presidential Heights, Sept. 19, 10:49 p.m.
• Harassment, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Sept. 20, 8:05 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Sept. 21, 12:15 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Sept. 21, 1:41 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block London Green Way, Sept. 21, 6:46 a.m.
• Theft, 100 Block Pierce Drive, Sept. 21, 11:19 a.m.
• Harassment, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 21, 6:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 21, 10:50 p.m.