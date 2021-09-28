The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 14-20. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Robbery, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 14, 10:51 a.m.
Fraud, 1200 Block Grass Valley Drive, Sept. 14, 6:38 p.m.
Fraud, 1400 Block Canoe Creek Drive, Sept. 15, 12:31 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 400 Block Gold Pass Heights, Sept. 15, 2:19 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Sept. 15, 8:19 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Sept. 16, 12:05 a.m.
Fraud, 3200 Block Blue Mountain Way, Sept. 16, 12:35 p.m.
Fraud, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 16, 1:37 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Sept. 16, 4:48 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Sept. 16, 8:40 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1000 Block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 17, 9:12 a.m.
Fraud, 100 Block Broadmoor Hills Drive, Sept. 17, 9:47 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1000 Block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 17, 11:36 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Pebble Ridge Circle, Sept. 17, 11:20 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Sept. 17, 11:24 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2400 Block Gold Rush Drive, Sept. 19, 8:42 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Sept. 19, 12:58 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block London Green Way, Sept. 19, 6:03 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block London Green Way, Sept. 19, 7:46 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Sept. 20, 12:02 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Sept. 20, 3:40 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m.
Robbery, 1900 Block Commercial Blvd., Sept. 20, 1:54 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3400 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Sept. 20, 4:55 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Cheyenne Blvd., Sept. 20, 8:35 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Sept. 20, 10:15 p.m.