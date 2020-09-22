The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 8-14. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 600 Block Red Cliff Road, Sept. 8, 10:25 a.m.
• Robbery, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 8, 10:36 a.m.
• Theft, 2700 Block Janitell Road, Sept. 8, 2:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block London Green Way, Sept. 9, 6:35 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Sept. 9, 1:28 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1600 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 9, 2:19 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Lake Plaza Drive, Sept. 9, 2:23 p.m.
• Theft, 2700 Block Janitell Road, Sept. 9, 3:39 p.m.
• Explosion, 300 Block Irvington Court, Sept. 9, 6:43 p.m.
• Fraud, 3400 Block Marble Terrace, Sept. 9, 6:45 p.m.
• Death, 3100 Block Springmeadow Drive, Sept. 9, 9:45 p.m.
• Burglary, 4200 Block Star Ranch Road, Sept. 9, 10:41 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Sept. 10, 5:21 p.m.
• Robbery, 2700 Block Janitell Road, Sept. 10, 5:38 p.m.
• Harassment, 1200 Block Whistler Hollow Drive, Sept. 10, 7:16 p.m.
• Robbery, 2700 Block Janitell Road, Sept. 10, 8:15 p.m.
• Burglary, 3800 Block Rosemere St., Sept. 10, 9:43 p.m.
• Harassment, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, Sept. 10, 10:46 p.m.
• Assault, 600 Block Southpointe Court, Sept. 11, 4:16 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3400 Block N. Cheyenne Canon Road, Sept. 11, 5:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 12, 1:09 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 12, 2:50 a.m.
• Harassment, 1200 Block Whistler Hollow Drive., Sept. 12, 11:51 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3300 Block Ashwood Circle, Sept. 12, 7:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5600 Block Gladstone St., Sept. 12, 10:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Pebble Ridge Circle, Sept. 12, 11:22 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 13, 12:52 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 100 Block Watch Hill Drive, Sept. 13, 8:36 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3600 Block Star Ranch Road, Sept. 13, 12:11 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3600 Block Star Ranch Road, Sept. 13, 12:44 p.m.
• Burglary, 1200 Block Lake Plaza Drive, Sept. 13, 2:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 Block Johanne Place, Sept. 13, 6:24 p.m.
• Fraud, 800 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Sept. 13, 10:51 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2800 Block S. Circle Drive, Sept. 14, 7:57 a.m.
• Theft, 1600 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 14, 10:43 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 200 Block Ellsworth St., Sept. 14, 12:22 p.m.