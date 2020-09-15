The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 1-7. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 2800 Block S. Circle Drive, Sept. 1, 4:36 a.m.
• Burglary, 2200 Block S. Circle Drive, Sept. 1, 6:16 a.m.
• Drugs, 1700 Block E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 1, 2:53 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 4300 Block Penhurst Place, Sept. 1, 5:17 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 1, 7:26 p.m.
• Harassment, 700 Block Johanne Place, Sept. 1, 7:38 p.m.
• Harassment, 3100 Block Westcliff Drive, Sept. 1, 9:39 p.m.
• Theft, 1600 Block Cheyenne Blvd., Sept. 2, 4:02 p.m.
• Trespassing, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 2, 4:22 p.m.
• Theft, 4900 Block Newstead Place, Sept. 2, 4:55 p.m.
• Explosion, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 2, 9:34 p.m.
• Trespassing, 2800 Block S. Circle Drive, Sept. 3, 7:59 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 100 Block Lowick Drive, Sept. 3, 8:22 a.m.
• Assault, 2800 Block S. Circle Drive, Sept. 3, 10:07 a.m.
• Fraud, 5000 Block Broadlake View, Sept. 3, 12:49 p.m.
• Robbery, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Sept. 3, 2:50 p.m.
• Drugs, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Sept. 3, 10:19 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2800 Block S. Circle Drive, Sept. 4, 2:26 a.m.
• Burglary, 4200 Block Star Ranch Road, Sept. 4, 9:55 a.m.
• Drugs, 1200 Block Encinitas Point, Sept. 4, 6:37 p.m.
• Theft, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Sept. 4, 10:06 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2500 Block Gold Rush Drive, Sept. 4, 11:03 p.m.
• Trespassing, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, Sept. 5, 12:44 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 5, 4:14 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Sept. 5, 6:58 a.m.
• Theft, 1200 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Sept. 5, 11:24 a.m.
• Burglary, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 5, 12:38 p.m.
• Harassment, 1200 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Sept. 5, 12:53 p.m.
• Trespassing, 2200 Block Southgate Road, Sept. 5, 1:30 p.m.
• Harassment, 300 Block Thames Drive, Sept. 5, 3:03 p.m.
• Theft, 2800 Block S. Circle Drive, Sept. 5, 4:59 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 4400 Block Malibu Point, Sept. 5, 8:15 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 5, 9:59 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Encinitas Point, Sept. 5, 10:02 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Nutwood Drive, Sept. 5, 11:46 p.m.
• Driving Under the Influence, 3600 Block Star Ranch Road, Sept. 6, 1:09 a.m.
• Harassment, 200 Block Ellsworth Street, Sept. 6, 9:09 a.m.
• Burglary, 1100 Block Encinitas Point, Sept. 6, 2:40 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 7, 4:47 a.m.
• Burglary, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 7, 6:27 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3300 Block Quail Lake Road, Sept. 7, 5:15 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 Block Westcliff Drive, Sept. 7, 8:53 p.m.