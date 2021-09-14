The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 31-Sept. 6. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft-Vehicle, 3400 Block Marble Terrace, Aug. 31, 2021, 6:17 a.m.
Assault, 2400 Block Woodburn St., Aug. 31, 2021, 6:40 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 31, 2021, 10:47 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 500 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Sept. 1, 2021, 10:52 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1900 Block Oak Way, Sept. 1, 2021, 3:54 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Quail Lake Circle, Sept. 1, 2021, 4:04 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Sept. 1, 2021, 4:15 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Westmeadows Road, Sept. 1, 2021, 7:38 p.m.
Burglary, 1500 Block Gardiner Rock Lane, Sept. 1, 2021, 8:44 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Sept. 1, 2021, 10:10 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Strawberry Field Grove, Sept. 1, 2021, 11:40 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 700 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Sept. 2, 2021, 10:30 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Strawberry Field Grove, Sept. 2, 2021, 10:34 a.m.
Assault, 1400 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Sept. 2, 2021, 1:30 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Strawberry Field Grove, Sept. 2, 2021, 6:36 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 2, 2021, 9:02 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1500 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Sept. 3, 2021, 10:09 a.m.
Assault, 4400 Block Stonehaven Drive, Sept. 3, 2021, 10:15 a.m.
Burglary, 900 Block Mountain Crest View, Sept. 4, 2021, 8:24 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 400 Block Cobblestone Drive, Sept. 4, 2021, 9:54 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Westmeadows Road, Sept. 4, 2021, 1:06 p.m.
Theft, 1600 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 4, 2021, 6:48 p.m.
Burglary, 700 Block W Cheyenne Road, Sept. 5, 2021, 2:44 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Westmeadows Road, Sept. 5, 2021, 2:25 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 4200 Block Pebble Ridge Circle, Sept. 5, 2021, 6:02 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Becket Drive, Sept. 6, 2021, 1:55 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1300 Block Cheyenne Blvd., Sept. 6, 2021, 7:49 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Sept. 6, 2021, 10:22 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4200 Block Pebble Ridge Circle, Sept. 6, 2021, 1:45 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Westmeadows Road, Sept. 6, 2021, 9:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3400 Block Quail Lake Road, Sept. 6, 2021, 11:09 p.m.