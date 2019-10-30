The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 15-21. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 700 block Johanne Place, Oct. 15, 5:19 a.m.
• Fraud, 1000 block Whistler Hollow Drive, Oct. 15, 8:02 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Encinitas Point, Oct. 15, 8:27 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 2200 block Southgate Road, Oct. 15, 2:27 p.m.
• Theft, 2200 block Southgate Road, Oct. 15, 4:23 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Oct. 15, 8:12 p.m.
• Burglary, 4100 block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 15, 11:24 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 block Glenhill Road, Oct. 16, 10:06 a.m.
• Kidnapping, 400 block Gold Pass Heights, Oct. 16, 3:43 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block S. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Oct. 17, 2:08 p.m.
• Drugs, 600 block Southpointe Court, Oct. 17, 10:22 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 300 block Wedgewood Court, Oct. 17, 10:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Oct. 18, 1:32 a.m.
• Robbery, 1600 block Mesa Ave., Oct. 18, 12:31 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2200 block Southgate Road, Oct. 18, 6:17 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2800 block Gold Camp Road, Oct. 18, 10:05 p.m.
• Stabbing, 4300 block Prestige Point, Oct. 19, 6:09 a.m.
• Burglary, 4100 block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 19, 8:33 a.m.
• Harassment, 2000 block Mt Werner Lane, Oct. 19, 10:35 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 block Bristol Ave., Oct. 19, 2:21 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Oct. 19, 2:55 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1200 block Richards Ave., Oct. 19, 3:50 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Oct. 20, 4:29 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block Watch Hill Drive, Oct. 20, 7:21 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2000 block Ridgeway Ave., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
• Burglary, 1200 block Lake Plaza Drive, Oct. 21, 10:26 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Moorings Drive, Oct. 21, 10:14 p.m.