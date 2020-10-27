The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 13-19. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 700 Block San Bruno Place, Oct. 13, 10:26 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3300 Block Apogee View, Oct. 14, 11:18 a.m.
• Robbery, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 14, 12:56 p.m.
• Theft, 2000 Block Roanoke St., Oct. 14, 2:44 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Oct. 14, 2:51 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 Block Johanne Place, Oct. 14, 3:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 Block Blue Mountain Way, Oct. 14, 7:11 p.m.
• Fraud, 900 Block Samuel Point, Oct. 15, 6:24 a.m.
• Harassment, 1600 Block Cresta Road, Oct. 15, 11:26 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1800 Block President Heights, Oct. 15, 1:44 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2200 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 15, 2:29 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 15, 4:52 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 700 Block Polaris Drive, Oct. 15, 6:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 16, 6:57 a.m.
• Endangerment, 3800 Block Strawberry Field Grove, Oct. 16, 1:45 p.m.
• Fraud, 2200 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 16, 2:30 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 16, 8:11 p.m.
• Harassment, 3700 Block Trailrock Place, Oct. 17, 9:25 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 Block Blue Mountain Way, Oct. 17, 10:35 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Blvd., Oct. 17, 7:28 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3800 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 18, 8:25 p.m.
• Explosion, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Oct. 18, 9:08 p.m.
• Assault, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, Oct. 19, 2:40 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1400 Block Tamarisk Drive, Oct. 19, 11:30 a.m.