The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 12-18. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Domestic Violence, 600 Block Fernglen Court, Oct. 12, 1:51 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 3100 Block Broadmoor Valley Road, Oct. 12, 8:45 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Oct. 12, 10:05 a.m.
Burglary, 2400 Block Gold Rush Drive, Oct. 12, 1:15 p.m.
Theft, 2200 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 12, 6:11 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 700 Block San Gabriel Place, Oct. 12, 10:56 p.m.
Theft, 200 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 13, 11:28 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 13, 1:37 p.m.
Burglary, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Oct. 13, 2:17 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 200 Block Cobblestone Drive, Oct. 13, 9:14 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1900 Block Ridgeway Ave., Oct. 14, 1:53 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 14, 5:17 a.m.
Burglary, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 14, 9:48 a.m.
Fraud, 4400 Block Malibu Point, Oct. 14, 1:13 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 700 Block E. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 14, 10:06 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Reeve Circle, Oct. 14, 11:32 p.m.
Assault, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 15, 12:46 a.m.
Theft, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 15, 3:37 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Strawberry Field Grove, Oct. 15, 8:46 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block London Green Way, Oct. 15, 12:07 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 15, 8:42 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 16, 11:20 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4400 Block Malibu Point, Oct. 16, 2:06 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 16, 11:43 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1600 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 17, 5:47 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2700 Block Reeve Circle, Oct. 17, 7:32 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3800 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 17, 10:19 a.m.
Robbery, 1600 Block Mesa Ave., Oct. 17, 1:02 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3800 Block Rosemere St., Oct. 17, 3:15 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 17, 8:40 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3100 Block Springmeadow Drive, Oct. 18, 5:34 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Presidential Heights, Oct. 18, 12:54 p.m.