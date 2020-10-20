The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 6-12. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 900 Block London Green Way, Oct. 6, 5:28 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 900 Block London Green Way, Oct. 6, 7:48 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3200 Block Gilcrest Terrace, Oct. 6, 10:44 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block S. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Mira Drive, Oct. 6, 1:54 p.m.
• Theft, 1100 Block Encinitas Point, Oct. 6, 2:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 6, 4:42 p.m.
• Assault, 600 Block Southpointe Court, Oct. 6, 6:08 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Oct. 7, 9:14 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 900 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Oct. 8, 1:33 p.m.
• Burglary, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 8, 6:32 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Oct. 8, 11:37 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Whistler Hollow Drive, Oct. 9, 6:31 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4500 Block Prestige Point, Oct. 9, 8:56 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 900 Block London Green Way, Oct. 9, 9:12 a.m.
• Assault, 2000 Block Roanoke St., Oct. 9, 10:05 a.m.
• Fraud, 3800 Block Glenmeadow Drive, Oct. 9, 12:57 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 4400 Block Dana Point, Oct. 9, 1:08 p.m.
• Assault, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 9, 3:03 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 9, 7:24 p.m.
• Trespassing, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 9, 10:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 700 Block Orion Drive, Oct. 9, 11:11 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3300 Block Quail Lake Road, Oct. 10, 8:31 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 10, 9:28 a.m.
• Harassment, 900 Block Mountain Crest View, Oct. 10, 2:42 p.m.
• Trespassing, 2200 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 10, 4:02 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3300 Block Quail Lake Road, Oct. 10, 5:31 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 700 Block Johanne Place, Oct. 10, 11:15 p.m.
• Assault, 800 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Oct. 11, 11:54 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3800 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 11, 5:22 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 11, 11:42 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 12, 2:22 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Scarlet Oak Drive, Oct. 12, 7:39 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Oct. 12, 8:48 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 300 Block Lake Ave., Oct. 12, 10:59 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 4400 Block White Oak Court, Oct. 12, 2:07 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 12, 4:39 p.m.
• Theft, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 12, 7:58 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Nutwood Drive, Oct. 12, 8:10 p.m.