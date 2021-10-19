The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 5-11. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Domestic Violence, 3600 Block Suncrest Court, Oct. 5, 8:43 a.m.
Prowler, 4300 Block Stonehaven Drive, Oct. 5, 11:27 a.m.
Assault, 1600 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 5, 7:31 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1800 Block Ridgeway Ave., Oct. 6, 2:55 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 6, 11:02 a.m.
Death, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, Oct. 6, 1:37 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Oct. 6, 6:43 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Oct. 6, 6:54 p.m.
Assault, 1000 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 7 7:20 a.m.
Fraud, 300 Block Cobblestone Drive, Oct. 7, 12:16 p.m.
Death, 1200 Block Lake Plaza Drive, Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m.
Assault, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 8, 1:03 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Oct. 8, 3:01 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Oct. 8, 3:37 p.m.
Theft, 1900 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 8, 7:14 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Oct. 9, 6:31 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2700 Block Reeve Circle, Oct. 9, 7:02 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Oct. 9, 8:35 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Oct. 9, 5:10 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 9, 7:06 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3200 Block Broadmoor Valley Road, Oct. 10, 12:10 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3400 Block Whimbrel Lane, Oct. 10, 8:32 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 10, 10:13 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Donney Brook Court, Oct. 10, 10:09 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1400 Block Meadow Peak View, Oct. 11, 8:20 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Encinitas Point, Oct. 11, 8:25 a.m.
Assault, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 11, 9:42 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 800 Block Bayfield Way, Oct. 11, 1:22 p.m.