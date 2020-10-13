The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 29-Oct. 5. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 600 Block Johanne Place, Sept. 29, 12:15 a.m.
• Burglary, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 29, 10:13 a.m.
• Harassment, 700 Block San Fernando Place, Sept. 30, 8:05 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 30, 9:06 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 1, 5:40 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 500 Block Yucca Drive, Oct. 1, 7:32 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2900 Block Tenderfoot Hill Street, Oct. 1, 11:03 a.m.
• Fraud, 2600 Block Tenderfoot Hill Street, Oct. 1, 1:30 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Oct. 1, 11:50 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 700 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Oct. 2, 1:15 a.m.
• Theft, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 2, 3:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 2, 8:13 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 3, 1:25 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 3, 9:18 a.m.
• Burglary, 1200 Block Lake Plaza Drive, Oct. 3, 9:44 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 3, 11:10 p.m.
• Burglary, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Oct. 4, 1:40 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 500 Block Crosstrail Drive, Oct. 4, 9:29 a.m.
• Theft, 800 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Oct. 4, 10:42 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3600 Block San Pedro Court, Oct. 4, 11:01 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Oct. 4, 1:10 p.m.
• Theft, 800 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Oct. 4, 2:57 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3300 Block Springridge Circle, Oct. 4, 5:36 p.m.
• Harassment, 3700 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 4, 6:03 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Oct. 4, 9:09 p.m.