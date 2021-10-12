The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 28-Oct. 4. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Shots Fired, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 30, 2021, 2:05 p.m.
Death, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Sept. 30, 2021, 9:53 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Pebble Ridge Circle, Oct. 2, 2021, 10:09 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1100 Block Encinitas Point, Oct. 2, 2021, 5:12 p.m.
Burglary, 1100 Block Encinitas Point, Oct. 2, 2021, 7:47 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3200 Block Broadmoor Valley Road, Oct. 3, 2021, 12:44 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3700 Block Becket Drive, Oct. 3, 2021, 9:47 a.m.
Death, 1400 Block Meadow Peak View, Oct. 3, 2021, 12:24 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Encinitas Point, Oct. 3, 2021, 1:19 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Oct. 4, 2021, 5:46 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 4, 2021, 5:30 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 700 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 4, 2021, 8:27 p.m.